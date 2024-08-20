Arbitrum (ARB) Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $1.90 billion and approximately $132.65 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,496,129,217 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,339,278,542 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.55170515 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 982 active market(s) with $137,774,122.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

