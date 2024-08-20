Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 2,343,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 6,453,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Trading Down 4.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.35.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.