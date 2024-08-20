Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells $123,042.00 in Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 20,507 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $123,042.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ardelyx Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,539,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,312. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.53. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 38.41% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 228.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ardelyx by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 22,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARDX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ardelyx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

