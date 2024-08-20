Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Sells $1,466,846.84 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 10,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $1,466,846.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,665,245.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bennett Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 27,172 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $3,958,145.24.

On Friday, June 21st, Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $19,791,000.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total transaction of $14,041,000.00.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ARES traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.59. The company had a trading volume of 567,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,407. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.14. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARES

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $216,650,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

