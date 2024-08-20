ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) PT Raised to $30.00

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Performance

ArriVent BioPharma stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. ArriVent BioPharma has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). Equities research analysts expect that ArriVent BioPharma will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ArriVent BioPharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVBP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $83,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ArriVent BioPharma by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ArriVent BioPharma by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

