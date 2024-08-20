Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) PT Raised to $41.00 at TD Cowen

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASPN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $33.15.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Aerogels

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,707,000 after buying an additional 175,906 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,088,000 after buying an additional 357,895 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 130.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,439,000 after buying an additional 1,220,724 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 52,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,374,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,790,000 after buying an additional 240,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.