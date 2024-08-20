Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Down 3.8%

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.31 and last traded at $39.54. Approximately 625,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,263,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALAB shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.67.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. Astera Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

