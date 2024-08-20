Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on September 19th

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Atalaya Mining Price Performance
ATYM stock opened at GBX 388 ($5.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 393.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 392.79. The company has a market capitalization of £546.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,853.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.67. Atalaya Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 281 ($3.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 493.50 ($6.41).
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Neil Gregson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 343 ($4.46) per share, with a total value of £17,150 ($22,284.30). In other news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez bought 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.20) per share, with a total value of £370,000 ($480,769.23). Also, insider Neil Gregson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.46) per share, for a total transaction of £17,150 ($22,284.30). 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Company Profile
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Atalaya Mining
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 High P/E Stocks That Are Still Worth Buying Right Now
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 4 Defensive Stocks to Combat Market Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Why Traders Are Betting Big on Gold and Defense Stocks Now
Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.