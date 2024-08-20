Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) EVP Anhco Nguyen Sells 1,821 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $12,073.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,202.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ATRA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 39,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,664. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.52. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $28.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8,916.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,958,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 9,263,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 156,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

ATRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.50.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

