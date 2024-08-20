Audius 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.11 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Audius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $152.47 million and $10.11 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,277,757,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,253,616,147 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

