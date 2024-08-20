Auna (AUNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $286.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.12 million. On average, analysts expect Auna to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Auna Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of AUNA stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Auna has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.
Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
