Auna (AUNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Auna (NYSE:AUNA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $286.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.12 million. On average, analysts expect Auna to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Auna Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of AUNA stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Auna has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.60 price objective for the company.

Auna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

