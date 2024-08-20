Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $710.13 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $4.77 or 0.00008048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $710.13 million and $24.28 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011211 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,321.50 or 1.00033638 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012666 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007645 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,796,803 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 148,776,643.59706053 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.76009639 USD and is up 3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 468 active market(s) with $26,275,086.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

