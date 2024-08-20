B. Riley Raises National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Price Target to $8.50

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NCMI has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.87 million, a PE ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.03.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.76% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $5,914,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,650 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in National CineMedia by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 187,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 38.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

