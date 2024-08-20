Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) CFO Sells $85,850.85 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 13,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $85,850.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,209.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Backblaze Stock Down 0.7 %

BLZE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.66. 286,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,980. Backblaze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $276.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 48.62%. The company had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLZE. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Backblaze from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Backblaze from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLZE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Backblaze by 117.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 689,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 371,851 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 659,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 208,759 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Backblaze by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 62,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 40,181 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

