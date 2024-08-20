Bank of America Downgrades Agora (NASDAQ:API) to Neutral

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $2.63 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.89% from the stock’s current price.

Agora Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ API traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $2.25. 112,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a current ratio of 7.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.01. Agora has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $3.35.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 57.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agora will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Agora by 8.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in Agora by 41.8% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 122,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 36,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Agora by 23.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 52,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Agora in the second quarter worth about $777,000. 40.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

