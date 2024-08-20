Barclays Increases NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target to $17.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NU. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NU from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.43.

NYSE:NU opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. NU has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.46.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the second quarter worth $135,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,148,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of NU by 1,937.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 418,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 398,073 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,866,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of NU by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 314,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 27,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

