Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Short Interest Up 7.2% in July

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bellway Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BLWYF opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average of $33.51. Bellway has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $32.51.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

