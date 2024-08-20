Bennett Rosenthal Sells 27,172 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 27,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $3,958,145.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,459,354.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bennett Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 10,154 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $1,466,846.84.

On Friday, June 21st, Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $19,791,000.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total transaction of $14,041,000.00.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.3 %

ARES stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $155.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.14.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,658,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,434 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $264,729,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ares Management by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,933 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $205,499,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth $209,884,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

