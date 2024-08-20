Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCYC. B. Riley lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $62,730.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,555 shares of company stock valued at $89,460. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 71.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a market cap of $986.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

