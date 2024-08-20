Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.75.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BCYC. B. Riley lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 71.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.
Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ BCYC opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a market cap of $986.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.
About Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.
