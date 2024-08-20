BigSur Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,578 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $74,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded up $4.20 on Tuesday, reaching $367.27. 3,302,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,558. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $364.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

