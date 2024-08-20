BigSur Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,621,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.85 and a 12 month high of $197.48. The company has a market cap of $346.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

