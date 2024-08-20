BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Gap Down to $4.84

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.84, but opened at $4.66. BitFuFu shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 58,339 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.58.
BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.41 million during the quarter.
BitFuFu Company Profile
BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.
