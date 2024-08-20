BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Reaches $0.0400 on Major Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $724.47 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011211 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,321.50 or 1.00033638 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008048 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012666 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007645 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,110,256,405 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04002858 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

