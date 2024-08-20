Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.93, but opened at $17.44. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Bloomin’ Brands shares last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 74,078 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 3.2 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.