Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.93, but opened at $17.44. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Bloomin’ Brands shares last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 74,078 shares trading hands.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.
Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 3.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 2.04.
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 150.00%.
Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.
