B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,188.00

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,188 ($41.42) and last traded at GBX 438.60 ($5.70), with a volume of 3018845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 449.30 ($5.84).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.80) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 380 ($4.94) to GBX 525 ($6.82) in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 577 ($7.50).

The company has a market cap of £4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,248.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 456.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 502.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,166.67%.

In related news, insider Hounaïda Lasry purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.50) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($45,478.17). 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

