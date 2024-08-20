Bone ShibaSwap Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $88.70 Million (BONE)

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. Bone ShibaSwap has a market capitalization of $88.70 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bone ShibaSwap token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bone ShibaSwap has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bone ShibaSwap alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bone ShibaSwap Profile

Bone ShibaSwap’s genesis date was July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 249,999,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,917,843 tokens. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official message board is shytoshikusama.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy.

Buying and Selling Bone ShibaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 249,999,401.82484713 with 229,923,350.6228802 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.39324338 USD and is up 5.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $4,604,306.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bone ShibaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bone ShibaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bone ShibaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bone ShibaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bone ShibaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.