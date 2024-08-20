BOOK OF MEME Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $489.33 Million (BOME)

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, BOOK OF MEME has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. BOOK OF MEME has a total market cap of $489.33 million and approximately $131.72 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOK OF MEME token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BOOK OF MEME Token Profile

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,961,769,339 tokens. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1. The official website for BOOK OF MEME is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0.

Buying and Selling BOOK OF MEME

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,961,769,360.52673. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.00716938 USD and is up 6.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $114,900,089.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOK OF MEME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOK OF MEME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOK OF MEME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

