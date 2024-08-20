Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $890,848,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,094,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,800,000 after purchasing an additional 480,961 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,407,000 after purchasing an additional 468,950 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,168,000 after purchasing an additional 379,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after purchasing an additional 342,939 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.54.

Boston Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Boston Properties stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.52. The company had a trading volume of 288,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,725. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average of $63.52.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

