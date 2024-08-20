Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CAO Pankaj Malik Sells 2,453 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,453 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $101,480.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,701.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pankaj Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Pankaj Malik sold 1,381 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $56,786.72.

On Friday, June 28th, Pankaj Malik sold 2,262 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $86,272.68.

On Friday, June 21st, Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $92,232.14.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of BRZE stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 418,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,960. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Braze by 537.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $37,584,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $31,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,746,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,315,000 after purchasing an additional 480,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,925,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRZE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

