Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CAO Pankaj Malik Sells 2,453 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,453 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $101,480.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,917,701.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pankaj Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 15th, Pankaj Malik sold 1,381 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $56,786.72.
  • On Friday, June 28th, Pankaj Malik sold 2,262 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $86,272.68.
  • On Friday, June 21st, Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $92,232.14.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of BRZE stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 418,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,960. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $131.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Braze by 537.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $37,584,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $31,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,746,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,315,000 after purchasing an additional 480,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,925,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRZE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc. operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

