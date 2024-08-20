Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Susan Wiseman Sells 3,833 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $158,571.21. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 210,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,708,674.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,577 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $155,885.66.

On Thursday, August 1st, Susan Wiseman sold 12,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $509,760.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Susan Wiseman sold 7,500 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $322,800.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Susan Wiseman sold 7,079 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $298,592.22.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Susan Wiseman sold 5,496 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $230,832.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,558 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $136,662.78.

Braze Stock Down 0.2 %

BRZE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.63. 418,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,960. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. Equities analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth $10,166,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Braze by 1.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Braze during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,376,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

