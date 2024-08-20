Brett (BRETT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $107.02 Million

Brett (BRETT) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Brett has a total market cap of $886.44 million and $107.02 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Brett token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0894 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Brett has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Brett Profile

Brett was first traded on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. The official website for Brett is www.basedbrett.com. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.08250747 USD and is up 6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $21,842,437.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brett should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Brett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

