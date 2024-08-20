Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.50.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $103.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $64.15 and a 1 year high of $113.63.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 69.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 15,919.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 800,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,018,000 after buying an additional 795,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $21,375,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at $11,501,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 318.9% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after buying an additional 88,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brink’s by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 99,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

