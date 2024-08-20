Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Truist Financial

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $105.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.95 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 120.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNL. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 93.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

