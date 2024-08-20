Brokerages Set Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target at $38.00

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Ameresco alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ameresco

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $132,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,878 shares in the company, valued at $49,823.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $12,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,650,000. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth $20,325,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at $12,065,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,821,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after buying an additional 297,236 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.