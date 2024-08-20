Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.20.

BIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BIP

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 40,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.23 and a beta of 1.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.40.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 522.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.