Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $250.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

BURL stock opened at $264.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.58. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $267.58.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

