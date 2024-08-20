Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Short Interest Down 8.0% in July

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 582,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 632,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

In other news, insider John Barkidjija sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $43,538.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,018.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Pamela C. Stewart bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,336 shares in the company, valued at $164,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Barkidjija sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $43,538.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,018.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,150 shares of company stock valued at $106,795 and have sold 38,497 shares valued at $1,031,053. 30.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,325,000 after acquiring an additional 68,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,700,000 after buying an additional 51,682 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.25 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Featured Stories

