C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 2,547.8% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after purchasing an additional 862,811 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 66,701 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk raised shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of C3.ai stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $24.59. 3,565,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,910,058. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.83. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. On average, research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

