Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Short Interest Update

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 6,550,000 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,733 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

CSIQ traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.86. 846,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,769. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $983.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. StockNews.com cut Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Glj Research boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.03.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

