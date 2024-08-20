Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Short Interest Update

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 6,550,000 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,733 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Solar Price Performance
CSIQ traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.86. 846,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,769. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $983.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Solar
About Canadian Solar
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Solar
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.