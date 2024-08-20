Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Short Interest Update

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Canoo Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOEVW opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Canoo has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.17.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

