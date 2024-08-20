Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DCGO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Shares of DocGo stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,859. DocGo has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $348.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,195,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,569 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in DocGo by 166.7% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 603,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 377,462 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in DocGo by 212.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 505,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 343,692 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DocGo by 363.6% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 395,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 310,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DocGo by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 396,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 289,964 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

