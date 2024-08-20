Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PSNY. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.77.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 288,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 116,207 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 241,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 131,167 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

