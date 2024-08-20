Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PGNY. BTIG Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Progyny from $41.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.38. 144,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,229. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. Progyny has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $42.08.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 69,552 shares during the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,596,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,054,000 after acquiring an additional 67,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

