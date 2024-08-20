Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,515,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,057,482. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $195.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.