Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $423,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 3,665.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 102,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after purchasing an additional 99,990 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $1,069,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Clorox by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 483.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CLX traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,031. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.36. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $158.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 252.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.94.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

