Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Sunpointe LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $42.26. 5,147,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,361,524. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

