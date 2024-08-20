Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMF. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 1,989.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,175,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449,454 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,988,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $4,584,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $979,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TMF traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,166,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,733. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.18. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $67.87.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

