Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 7,650 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 28.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of TNA stock traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $40.28. 12,453,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,061,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

