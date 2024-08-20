Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 2,800 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned 0.06% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLIC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of KLIC stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $42.97. 339,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average of $47.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.
