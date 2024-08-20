Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CAPR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. 16,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 4.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $8.22.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

